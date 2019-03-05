Сбербанк начинает прием заявок на участие в Международном конгрессе по кибербезопасности (ICC), который пройдет в Москве 20-21 июня, при участии Центра кибербезопасности всемирного экономического форума (WEF C4C), поддержке Ассоциации банков России и АНО «Цифровая экономика».

Как говорится в сообщении Сбербанка, в этом году Международный конгресс по кибербезпасности станет ключевым мероприятием Global Cyber Week - международной недели кибербезопасности, которая пройдет 17–21 июня. 17-18 июня состоится конференция по практической кибербезопасности OFFZONE, 19 июня - Международный online-тренинг по управлению рисками кибербезопасности,  который позволит проверить уровень готовности крупнейших мировых компаний к отражению кибератак на их инфраструктуру.