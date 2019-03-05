Монеты в серии «Красная книга» Центробанк выпускает с 1992 года.
Банк России 5 марта выпустил в обращение три новые памятные монеты в серии «Красная книга». Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регулятора.
Красная книга и соответствующая серия монет посвящены животным, находящимся на грани исчезновения. Монеты в серии «Красная книга» Центробанк выпускает с 1992 года, следует из сообщения.
Все три новые монеты изготовлены из серебра, их номинал составляет 2 рубля. На одной из монет изображен дальневосточный леопард (хищное млекопитающее семейства кошачьих, обитает на Дальнем Востоке, на границе трех стран — России, Китая и Северной Кореи), на другой — красноногий ибис (птица семейства ибисовых, в России последний раз встречалась на территории Дальнего Востока в 1990 году), еще на одной — белуга (одна из самых крупных пресноводных рыб семейства осетровых, обитает в Каспийском, Азовском и Черном морях).
Тираж монет каждого вида составляет 5 тыс. штук.
