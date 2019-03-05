Неисполнение залогодержателями обязанности по передаче документарных закладных залогодателям в возможно короткий срок может повлечь неблагоприятные последствия для залогодателей, полагают в ЦБ.
Банк России описал подходы, обеспечивающие возможность максимально быстрого погашения регистрационной записи об ипотеке при полном исполнении заемщиком своих обязательств, и рекомендует банкам и другим организациям, которые могут выступать залогодержателями, взять эти подходы на вооружение. Данные вопросы поднимаются в информационном письме, опубликованном на сайте регулятора.
Письмо адресовано кредитным и микрофинансовым организациям, а также кредитным потребительским кооперативам и сельскохозяйственным КПК. Центробанк указывает, что ему поступают обращения граждан по вопросам получения документарной закладной и погашения регистрационной записи об ипотеке при полном исполнении обязательств по обеспеченному ипотекой потребительскому кредиту (займу).
В этой связи регулятор напоминает, что пункт 1 статьи 25 федерального закона № 102-ФЗ «Об ипотеке (залоге недвижимости)» устанавливает перечень документов, которые необходимы для погашения регистрационной записи об ипотеке, а также перечень лиц, имеющих право подавать такие документы в орган регистрации прав. При этом каждое из указанных в данной норме оснований для погашения регистрационной записи об ипотеке подразумевает необходимость совершения определенных действий залогодержателем. В соответствии с пунктом 2 статьи 17 закона № 102-ФЗ залогодержатель после полного исполнения заемщиком (залогодателем) обеспеченного ипотекой обязательства обязан незамедлительно передать документарную закладную залогодателю с отметкой об исполнении обязательства в полном объеме.
«Полагаем, что неисполнение залогодержателями обязанности по передаче документарных закладных залогодателям в возможно короткий срок (в случае если права залогодержателя удостоверены документарной закладной), а также неосуществление ими иных действий, необходимых для погашения регистрационных записей об ипотеке, препятствует распоряжению принадлежащим гражданам недвижимым имуществом и может повлечь возникновение у них дополнительных расходов либо иных неблагоприятных последствий, — отмечают в Центробанке. — Например, при рефинансировании обеспеченных ипотекой кредитов (займов), когда регистрация ипотеки в пользу нового кредитора возможна лишь после погашения регистрационной записи об ипотеке в пользу прежнего кредитора. Условиями договора между заемщиком и новым кредитором может предусматриваться, что до момента регистрации ипотеки в пользу нового кредитора заемщик уплачивает проценты за пользование заемными средства по повышенной ставке. Кроме того, непредоставление обеспечения в предусмотренный договором срок может также являться основанием для предъявления новым кредитором требования о досрочном исполнении обязательств».
ЦБ описывает подходы, которые позволят залогодержателям надлежащим образом исполнить установленные законом обязанности по возврату закладной и обеспечению погашения регистрационных записей об ипотеке. Так, к планируемой дате полного погашения заемщиком задолженности, в том числе если он подал заявление о досрочном погашении кредита, должно быть обеспечено наличие документарной закладной (в случае если права залогодержателя удостоверены ею) в подразделении залогодержателя, где был выдан или обслуживался обеспеченный ипотекой кредит (заем). Также у сотрудников соответствующего подразделения должны иметься полномочия по проставлению на закладных отметок, свидетельствующих о полном исполнении обязательств по обеспеченным ипотекой кредитам (займам), для незамедлительной передачи документарной закладной залогодателю. Сотрудники подразделения, где был выдан или обслуживался такой кредит или заем, должны быть наделены полномочиями по подаче в орган регистрации прав заявлений о погашении регистрационных записей об ипотеке, либо залогодатель должен быть наделен полномочиями по подаче такого заявления от имени залогодержателя (без возложения на залогодателя расходов по оформлению полномочий) для обеспечения возможности подачи соответствующего заявления в возможно короткий срок.
Банк России в целях соблюдения прав граждан «рекомендует залогодержателям при полном исполнении заемщиками обязательств по обеспеченным ипотекой потребительским кредитам (займам) принять во внимание указанные в настоящем письме подходы, обеспечивающие возможность незамедлительного осуществления необходимых со стороны залогодержателей действий для погашения регистрационных записей об ипотеке», указано в документе.
Комментарии: 14
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/
https://tvpcvshd.de/orlandomagicvsphiladelphia76erslivestreamtvchannel/